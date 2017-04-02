GUJRANWALA - The CIA police claimed to have busted a three-member dacoit gang wanted in various cases of robbery and snatching incidents here the other day.

According to SSP (operations) Nadeem Khokhar, the accused identified as Akhtar of Ghakkar Mandi and Tariq and Arif of Gulshan Colony were involved in dozens of dacoity incidents. The accused, during interrogation, confessed to have been involved in robberies, saying that they often stood in front of banks and when any citizen came out of the bank, they chased him and snatched money at gunpoint. The police also recovered Rs0.72 million from their possession and registered a case against them.

In the meanwhile, the Satellite Town Police arrested three members of a car-bike lifter gang. They include Ghayur Shehzad, Ehsan Butt and Hamza. The police recovered six cars and three motorcycles from their and registered a case against them.