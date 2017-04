PARACHINAR: Militants taking refuge in Paktia an area in Afghanistan, fired four missiles in upper Khurram Agency, Pakistan today.

According to the political administration, one missile hit a mosque in the border area, Shingak. Another missile completely destroyed a shop in the same vicinity.

A village and graveyard in Kachkina border area were hit by two missiles. No causalities were reported as a result of the attack.

Political administration and forces reached the area, sources said.