Ayaz Hussain Jamali, the abducted Pakistani petroleum engineer who was released days ago by rebels in South Sudan, arrived at Jinnah International Airport today.

Jamali and two others released Thursday were subcontractors for Dar Petroleum, a consortium of oil exploration and production companies based in South Sudan's capital, Juba. It was not clear why they were kidnapped in the Upper Nile region.

The two Indian nationals have been taken to the capital of neighbouring Sudan and are said to be unharmed.