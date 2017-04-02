Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday stated that resistance against corruption has turned into a nationwide campaign and time is not distant when Pakistan will change for good.

He said that nation must rise against corruption. “The Pakistani nation has understood that the real problem of the country is corruption,” Imran stated this while addressing a public gathering in Talagang Town of Chakwal district.

“Panamgate is a case of corruption as well as money laundering and unless this country is purged of corruption, we have no future,” he added. “The resistance against corruption has turned into a nationwide campaign and time is not far when Pakistan will change for good,” Imran remarked.

During the speech, PTI chairman accused former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Dr Asim Hussain of looting Rs 460 billion from the national exchequer. Similarly, he claimed PPP leader Sharjeel Memon was involved in a corruption of Rs five billion.

Imran went on to advise PPP co-chairman to “acquire the services of a Qatari prince as well,” referring to the Qatari letter that the Sharif family presented before the apex Court in the Panamagate case. He, however, said that “there are some people in PPP who do not want corruption.”

Imran Khan claimed that he had overcome corruption in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and that this had resulted in increased foreign investment in the province. Imran Khan said that Indian premier Narendra Modi is not corrupt but is fighting corruption in India.

He held corruption and money laundering as Pakistan’s biggest issues. Khan said that people should question the source of money that was used to purchase Surrey Palace.

Referring to AD Khawaja, Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sindh’s transfer, Khan said that the top officer is transferred for attempting to hinder wrong practices.