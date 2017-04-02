MULTAN: More than 80% of construction work at Fazilpur, the largest fish hatchery of South Punjab, has been completed and it would be made operational by June.

Fisheries Deputy Director Rana Risat said on Saturday the hatchery consisted on 220 acres of land while Rs140 million were being spent on the project.

The fish seed for the local and fish farmers from other provinces would be available on subsidised rates fixed by the Punjab government after the completion of the largest fish hatchery, he said.

He said the hatchery would produce about seven million fish seed per annum.