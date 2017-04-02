Quetta - The Chaman crossing at Pak-Afghan border has once again been closed after clash between travellers and security personnel yesterday which also resulted in the death of a man.

The border was shut down for all kinds of traffic after travellers lost patience at the grudgingly slow process of biometric verification of their travel documents at the Friendship Gate and started pelting stones at the border guards.

The security forces resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling to disperse the infuriated protesters. A man was killed and several others injured before the situation could be brought under control.

“As many as seven security men sustained wounds when riled travellers pelted stones on them,” said the security forces, without telling how many protesters were injured.

Hundreds of people were trapped on both sides of the border with the closure of the border.

Later, furious protesters gathered in front of Frontier Corps headquarters in Chaman on Mall Road, closing the road for traffic and demanding opening of the border.

To get the road opened, the security forces baton-charged the agitators and dispersed them. As many as 16 protesters were nabbed and later on handed over to Levies force. The Levies, which have policing powers, filed first information report against the enraged protesters and shifted the arrested men to Levies prison.

The family of the killed young man, identified as Ahmedullah, alleged that he was killed in the firing by the security forces – who in turn denied the accusation.

The Pak-Afghan border was reopened on March 20 on the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after a month-long closure. Pakistan had closed all the border crossings with Afghanistan following a string of terrorist attacks in the country, which the officials claimed were planed and launched from across the border.

