The condition of people in southern Punjab is worse than those in Sindh, said Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah.

Addressing a gathering in Sukkur Khursheed Shah said, “Some immature people have caused great damage to Pakistan. It seems as if a water conspiracy is being hatched against provinces. Punjab has a key position in terms of water and agriculture. It should ensure other provinces do not have to suffer, but Punjab is not paying attention.”

He further said Nawaz Sharif should take this issue seriously.

"Sukkur has 80% of agricultural land and it is not being provided with sufficient water. If this issue is not resolved in time then dire results can be faced.”