CHITRAL - The Family Welfare Centre of Sufaid Arkari in Chitral has been non-functional for the last three years.

According to locals of Sufaid Arkari, the centre, established by the previous government to assist women of Chitral in medical and welfare areas especially during their delivery, was non functional despite of having staff, who were taking salaries at home.

Talking this scribe, former minister for Population welfare Saleem Khan said that his government had established the family welfare centre to equip women of the area with basic health faculties and to save their lives during deliveries. Unfortunately, the current government closed the center.

He said that center was non functional for last three years. Akhtar Nisa, a local female, told this scribe that despite of having high education of the local females, the government had appointed non-locals who were taking salaries at homes.

“If the government had appointed locals, the centre would have been operational fully,” said another local, Shahbaz. The local residents demanded the provincial government make the centre operational and take stern action against absent staff if they really drawing their salaries at their homes.

Meanwhile, a woman died in DHQ Hospital allegedly due to negligence of medical staff. Maqbool Bibi, an elderly woman of Mohallah Lahori Gate chiniot suffered cardiac attack and was rushed to DHQ Hospital emergency in CCU. She was shifted in emergency room and oxygen mask was laid on her mouth which lasted for ten minutes.

But the ward boy revealed that there was no oxygen in the cylinder and it was empty. The woman succumbed and her relatives started agitation and chanted slogans against indifference of DHQ Hospital administration. Chiniot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ayub has ordered an inquiry into the matter and promised strict action against negligent staff. MS Munir Ahmad Malik told media that inquiry is underway to ascertain the responsibility after which strict action will be taken.