GUJRANWALA - The FIA authorities have arrested four human traffickers in raids and registered cases against the accused including an excise inspector.

Accused Raja Ansar, Mubashir Ali, Mudassar and Tasawar Hayyat, an excise inspector, were involved in sending people abroad illegally while FIA teams conducted raids and arrested them from their house and registered cases against them.

Likewise, an Anti-Corruption Establishment team in a raid held an ASI police red handed while he was receiving bribe here at Gujranwala. A citizen gave an application to the ACE that ASI Nasrullah was demanding bribe for declaring his relative innocent in a case. On the application assistant director Ehsanullah along with judicial magistrate Rana Mansoor raided the police station and held ASI Nasrullah and recovered ten thousands rupee from him.