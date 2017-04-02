NOWSHERA VIRKAN - The Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool (THR) blasted the government for not taking action against bloggers involved in uploading blasphemous content on social media.

Talking to media, THR convener Maulana Ameer Hamza said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and these bloggers have no right to live on this pure soil. He demanded stern action against the accused and urged the government to award them exemplary punishment. He said that love for the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is integral part of the faith of every Muslim, adding that the government must refrain from testing patience of the Muslims. He also urged the government to block all those accounts, being used for uploading sacrilegious material and punish the accounts organisers as per law, adding the foreign pressure shouldn’t be considered in this regard. It is time for the Muslim world to establish a global task force to halt the anti-Islam conspiracies in shape of blasphemy. He also urged the government to implement the verdict given by the Islamabad High Court against the bloggers.

On the occasion, THR leader Maulana Ameer Hamza appreciated the role of Pak Army for action against terrorism. He criticised India for oppressing innocent civilians in the Held Kashmir. He pointed out that Pak Army is capable of defending boundaries of the motherland and thwarting any foreign aggression. He said that India’s dream of becoming super power of the region will never be materialised.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir, India, Syria, Iraq and Palestine.