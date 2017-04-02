KAMALIA-Shortage of anaesthetists is a major shortcoming in the public sector healthcare outlets and all-out efforts are being made to overcome the shortage.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan stated while talking to the media here during a visit to Kamalia THQ Hospital the other day. “We will raise the remuneration to private anaesthetists currently working in government hospitals from Rs2,000 to Rs5,000 per case and provide them with conveyance allowance to better facilitate the patients,” he revealed.

He informed that in the first phase, 25 DHQ and 15 THQ hospitals will be upgraded in the province, adding that in second phase, 85 THQ hospitals will be equipped with modern medical equipment across Punjab.

He said that the management at hospitals will be further improved as the most difficult task is to convince doctors on a pay package which is constantly being improved.

Mr Jaan promised that in the coming years, people will certainly feel improvements in medical facilities being provided in government hospitals. The provincial secretary claimed that the government is committed to provide medical facilities to the common man on par with those being avail by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the rich.

District Monitoring Officer Mohammad Kashif, Kamalia AC Ch Khalid Mehmood, THQ Hospital MS Dr Rana Naeem Khan and Tehsildar Rao Mohammad Zafar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.