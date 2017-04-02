SARGODHA - The Punjab police chief said that the Rangers were taking action along with Counterterrorism Department (CTD) in those areas where police access is difficult.

The Punjab police were writing new history of sacrifices against terrorists, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera said while talking to media in District Police Office (DPO) Sargodha on Saturday.

He said that a many projects were underway for the welfare of the police officials and establishment of mess, schools and hospitals for police staff and their families is vital segment in that connection. He said that new uniform of Punjab police had been made to facilitate them in all weather conditions and also to protect them from sun dust and smoke. He recalled the memories of his posting in Sargodha as SSP years ago. He inaugurated ASP Fateh Hayat Maiken Shaheed Block in DPO office. He admired RPO Zulfiquar Hameed and DPO Sohail Chaudhry over their “excellent” performance.