LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq said there is nothing wrong in the meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Imran Khan. General Bajwa is Pakistan’s army chief, while Imran Khan is leader of a major political party.

In a lighter tone, Saad Rafiq said Imran Khan usually gives statements while not being in his senses but this time he made a sensible statement about the meeting with the COAS.

While responding to the demand by PTI leadership for his resignation after Railways accidents, Kh Saad Rafique said, “Some people do politics on personalities and some do it on dead bodies.”