KARACHI - Power outage in different areas of the metropolis left many people without electricity bringing daily activities to a standstill on Sunday.

The blackout occurred in Defence Housing Authority phases I, II and VII along with II Chunrigar Road and Burnes Road. The residents of Saddar and Sultanabad also said they were experiencing power outage.

Moreover, FC area, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Karimabad, Moosa Colony, Malir, Korangi and New Karachi also experienced blackout.

According to K-Electric, the outage occurred after a technical fault affected grid stations in different areas of the port city.

The power supply to Defence, Clifton, Jinnah Hospital and other important areas has been restored, according to a KE spokesperson, adding that K-Electric’s staff and technical team were working to restore the power supply in other areas as well.