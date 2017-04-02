OKARA-The ongoing tug-of-war between the lawyers and police has been taking its toll on the litigants, especially the persons behind bars, and it seems to further after the registration of cases against accused cops on the court orders.

A woman lawyer has got two separate orders from the sessions court for registration of cases against Okara Saddr policemen who, last Thursday night had raided the house of woman lawyer Ulfat Jabeen at village 28/2L.

ASI Javed Aslam was thrashed by the lawyers and an FIR was registered against four lawyers along with their unidentified accomplices and then police raided their houses. In reaction, the petitions were filed by the lawyers and the court separately ordered the registration of cases against the seven police officials of the raiding party. However, the cases were not registered by the Okara Saddr Police. Thus, the petitions against the police in the court of ASJ Hafiz Rizwan Aziz regarding the contempt of court were filed separately by advocates Azeem Rana and M Husain, the father of the advocate Abdul Rehman Dogar.

It was another incident surfaced on March 27 in the court of Judge family court Zarqa Irshad when advocate Ulfat Jabeen appeared in a family case titled Sehrish Nisar VS Faheem Afzal. The judge was not in the court but according to the petition by Ulfat Jabeen, it was alleged that defendant Faheem Afzal used abusive and abusive language against advocate Ulfat Jabeen and also snatched her hand bag with some amount.

Similarly, the ASI along with other policemen and Faheem Afzal with three others in the Thursday night rushed and entered the house of Ulfat Jabeen and allegedly disgraced the family. But when the villagers gathered, the police and others left the house and went away. Advocate Ulfat Jabeen filed two separate petitions in the court of ASJ Khalid Bashir seeking registration of cases against the police.

Last Friday, the court separately directed the Okara Saddr Police SHO to record the statement of petitioner Ulfat Jabeen and to proceed according to the law against Faheem Afzal, Tehseen Afzal, Tahir Ashfaq along with 4 unidentified armed men. The same court in the 2nd petition directed SHO Sadar police to record the statement under section 154 CrPC and to proceed according to law against ASI Riazul Haq, constable Iftikhar, Faheem Afzal along with two unidentified armed men who entered the house of the petitioner.

It was also impotent to mention that the DBA lawyers for the third week of the March 2017 have not been appearing in the courts due to the death of a senior advocate Ch Akram and the demise of the father and mother of two lawyers of the bar.