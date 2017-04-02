RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Army on Saturday confirmed several key postings, transfers and the promotion of Major General Azhar Saleh Abbasi to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat was posted as the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority. He had been serving as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani took command as the chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories, previously he had been serving as Commander 1 Corps, Mangla.

Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi has been promoted from the rank of major general and has been posted as Commander 1 Corps Mangla. He was earlier serving as Vice Chief of General Staff at the GS Branch, GHQ.