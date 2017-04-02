GUJRANWALA-A woman is fighting for life after her husband allegedly cut her throat for demanding money here in Shaheen Abad area on Saturday.

According to police and family sources, Ghazanfar was jobless since long and he often quarrelled with his wife Farah over house expenditure. On Saturday, the woman demanded money for bringing foodstuffs, which ensued a quarrel. In a fit of rage, Ghazanfar attacked at his wife with a sharp-edged knife and cut her throat. Listening to the cries of the woman, neighbours rushed to the house and shifted the injured woman to DHQ hospital where she is fighting for life. The Model Town Police have started investigation into the incident.

MINORS FAINTED AFTER DRINKING KEROSENE

Three minors got unconscious for drinking kerosene oil here at Pasban Colony on Saturday.

According to rescue and health department sources, a family had kept kerosene oil in the house in a bottle which three children - Ali, Maryam and Abdul Rehman mistook for soft drink. They accidently consumed it and fell unconscious. They were rushed to DHQ hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

AJK gets new chief secretary

MIRPUR (AJK)-Seasoned bureaucrat of the Federal government Dr Ijaz Munir has been posted as Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, official source said.

He will replace sitting CS Sikander Sultan Raja, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Aviation Division, Govt of Pakistan, an AJK government official told the Correspondent Saturday, quoting an official notification issued by the govt of Pakistan.

Raja served AJK govt as chief secretary for about 15 months.

Widow raped

SIALKOT-An armed accused Bashir Ahmed raped a divorced woman (name withheld) at her house in village Kot Karam Bakhsh-Motra, Daska tehsil on Saturday.

Reportedly, she was alone at her house, when the accused stormed into the house and raped her. The accused fled away after the crime. The Motra Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.