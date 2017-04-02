DIR UPPER:- A man was killed and another injured owing to a land dispute at Bibyawar locality in Upper Dir, in the limits of Gandigar police station, on Friday. According to the details, two groups of Akhunkheel family in Bibyawar had a land dispute for the last few years. On Friday night, both the groups started firing at each other. As a result, Ihtisham Khan son of Gul Zaman received bullet wounds and was killed on the spot while Mudassir Khan son of Shahbahadar Khan was injured.–Staff Reporter

The police after the incident reached the spot and stopped the firing. The injured was rushed to a local hospital.