NOORPUR THAL - The need for mutual cooperation between the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and media was stressed for resolution of the public problems in a befitting manner.

During an introductory meeting with office-bearers of the Noorpur Thal Press Club, newly-posted Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq said that the role of media is of great significance to resolve problems being faced by the public. He pledged to make Noorpur Thal a model tehsil regarding good governance. Seeking journalists assistance, the AC pointed out that having close contact with the public, the mediamen should highlight the public problems and make suggestions for their resolution.

Later, during a meeting with the officials, the AC urged them to work hard for welfare of the people.