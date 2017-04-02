ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) is contemplating to submit an adjournment motion at the National Assembly Secretariat ahead of the upcoming session to express its reservation over the ongoing population census.

“The MQM-P may soon submit an adjournment motion at the National Assembly Secretariat about its reservation over the population census,” said sources in the MQM.

The MQM-P staged a walkout from the National Assembly last time over alleged flaws in the allocation of blocks in urban and rural Sindh.

The MQM-P is of the view that the current division of blocks would not help in the increase of NA seats.