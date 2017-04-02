ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi has urged upon the Muslim Countries to devise a unified strategy in information technology to handle the online blasphemous material against Islam and Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He expressed these views while addressing the luncheon hosted in honour of diplomats of Islamic countries in connection with the Pakistan Day by him at the Parliament House on Friday.

He said that the Muslim Ummah needs to shun its differences and unite for a common cause of peace and prosperity and utilize its potential for uniform growth of all Muslims.

The deputy speaker said that Islam accords equal respect to all other religions, however, in the garb of freedom of expression, Muslims are subjected to ridicule and hate speeches. He said that this issue poses a major challenge to all of us that needs to be handled collectively.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan is determined to play a leading role in restraining the onslaught of hatred against Islam. He said that the engineered propaganda against Islam and its religious symbols necessitates for a unified front. He asked the guest diplomats to highlight this critical issue in their respective countries’ parliament.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that Pakistan’s relationship with the Muslim countries forms the cornerstone of our foreign policy. He said that Muslim Ummah today stands at the cross roads of its history and the confronting unprecedented challenges.

He said that Pakistan is fast emerging as a linchpin in fostering regional connectivity in the form of transcontinental game-changing corridor of prosperity.

He apprised the participants regarding the work on historic Pak-China Economic Corridor and said that this project would not only bring prosperity to the people of Pakistan but will usher the entire region into a new era of progress and development.

The luncheon was attended by the diplomatic community from 26 Muslim countries besides Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, MNAs Ejaz ul Haq, Dr. Ibad Ullah, Malik Ibrar, Sahabzada Tariq Ullah and senior government officials.

OUR STAFF REPORT