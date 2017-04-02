LAHORE - An accountability court on Saturday issued arrest warrant of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf over his alleged role in illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company.

As the hearing commenced, Advocate Iftikhar Shahid, the counsel of Raja Pervez Ashraf, filed an application saying his client had gone out of country for treatment of his wife. He said, therefore, he could not appear before the court. At this, the court observed that why the accused did not seek permission from the court since he appeared once after a reference against him filed in the case.

The court also asked the lawyer why he did not annex other documents except passport copy proving his stance that the respondent went abroad for treatment of his family. The court dismissed the application and issued arrest warrant of Mr Raja. The court also issued arrest warrants of another accused Rafih in the case for not appearing before the court.

Mr Raja and some others were facing charges of corruption and illegal appointments in Gepco. Previously, the NAB Lahore office also summoned him to explain his alleged role in “illegal hiring’ in the company. It was alleged that he was involved in hiring of 437 illegal recruitments in the company.

However, Advocate Iftikhar Shahid said that they would challenge the decision of the NAB court before the LHC.

OUR STAFF REPORTER