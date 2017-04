The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) said Sunday it has registered at least 1,681 transgender persons across the country.

According to the official record, Punjab has the highest number of registered transgender persons (1141), followed by Sindh (318) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (110).

Nadra said it has registered only 75 transgender persons from Balochistan, 20 from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and eight from Islamabad.