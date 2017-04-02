ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed all administrative heads of divisions, attached departments and autonomous bodies to facilitate domestic and foreign investment and the setting up of and running businesses in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister has directed that all federal ministries, their attached departments and autonomous organisations should prepare a comprehensive code of procedure to be followed by applicants/investors for licence, sanction or permission for investment or setting up of business in Pakistan.

The PM has directed that all such processes and transactions should be identified to streamline certifications, approvals, licences, permits or similar instruments.

The PM has further directed that all steps involved in the process should be clearly laid down so that investors do not face hindrances due to lack of information. Specific time-frames should be adhered to while processing the applications and the applicants should be informed at each stage of the process, he added. He directed that flow charts depicting the steps, timelines and documentation requirements should be readily available for facilitation of investors. The Premier said that the process devised for facilitating ease of doing business should be notified for public information.

PM FELICITATES NEWLY ELECTED APNS MEMBERS

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the newly elected representative body of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The prime minister extended his deepest congratulation to newly elected APNS President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Kazi Asad Abid, Secretary General Umar Mujeeb Shami and Vice President Mehtab Khan. The premier said that the print media has played a vital role in strengthening democracy in Pakistan and the government would extend all possible assistance and support for the promotion and development of free and vibrant media in the country.

“The government believes in free and independent media which can play an even more crucial role in the progress and development of our country,” he said.

The PM expressed the hope that the elected body will make all possible efforts for the betterment of the print media industry and the people associated with it.