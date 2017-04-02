SIALKOT - The pace of construction work at 82 road projects is very slow in Gujranwala Division due to which the officials concerned have feared that Rs44.75 billion funds allocated for the projects would lapse as only three months of running fiscal years are left.

According to the officials, the construction work of five main roads has not yet been started due to the non-availability of the funds while district administration has already got completed the construction work of 48 important roads.

The Punjab government had approved the special development funds of Rs44.75 billion for 135 roads’ infrastructure development at the beginning of the fiscal year.

On the other side, a large number of the local people staged a protest in village Mitraanwali, Daska tehsil the accumulation of dirty water in front of the main gate of the Govt Girls Model School Mitraanwali Daska tehsil for the last nine months.

They said that the Sialkot district administration, Daska Municipal Committee and Education Department have fail to solve the issue. The local people came out of their homes to lodge their strong protest after some girl students fell into the dirty water while going to their school to collect their results of the recently held exams there.

They said, “March 31 was the day of the annual results of daughters studying there It annoyed us a lot when some these girl students fell into this dirty water while going to collect their results as well.”

The protesting people beat up their chest while standing in this dirty water in a bid to draw the attention of the government. They also chanted slogans against the government. They told newsmen that they had repeatedly brought the nasty situation into the notice of the district administration but to no avail.

A villager Muhammad Bashir, laid down in this dirty water and poured the dirty water on his head on his body to lodge strong protest in this regard.

According to the local people, the situation has been prevailing for the last nine months leaving a big question mark on the performance of the Municipal Committee, district administration and Daska Education Department as well.

The protesting people said that no government department was ready to claim the responsibility. The people alleged that these departments have turned a blind eye to the burning issue.

WHEAT TARGET SET: The Punjab government has set a target of purchasing 4,320,000 bags of wheat from Gujranwala Division in the coming wheat harvesting season, senior officials said.

The demand of the gunny bags has increased in Gujranwala region as the Food Department has sent a demand summery for final approval to the Punjab government seeking 41,71000 gunny bags for the local wheat growers and farmers.

They would sell their wheat yield to the government at the official wheat procurement centres being established in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala district during the coming wheat season in this region, a hub of producing the bumper wheat yield.