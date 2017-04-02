KASUR- With the arrival of summer, unscheduled loadshedding has been started in the city and surroundings, which has not only hit the industrial output hard but also has left the citizens with severe scarcity of water.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the Lesco is conducting loadshedding of up to 12 hours in urban areas where the situation is worst in the rural areas where villagers are faced with 16 hours of power outages.

During the survey, residents of different areas said that the Lesco has failed to prove its tall claims regarding uninterrupted power supply, saying the government seems unable to overcome the energy crisis. “The claim to end loadshedding by 2018 is a false slogan, which the rulers are using only to console the public,” they claimed, adding had the government been sincere with the public, it would never have test the public patience by conducting prolonged and unscheduled power cuts. They demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and fulfil their promise regarding uninterrupted power supply.