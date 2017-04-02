LAHORE - A small stone has been detected in left kidney of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is otherwise quite hearty and healthy, members of his party and family said.

The premier had a problem in his abdomen yesterday morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Lahore where he underwent a short medical treatment.

The prime minister is quite well and there is no matter of worry whatsoever about his health, said State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb after rumours at the public level got aired following the media reports on Nawaz Sharif’s admission to the hospital.

The PM, in his 68th year, felt pain in the abdomen and was rushed to a private hospital at MM Alam Road, Gulberg. The doctors examined him, and recommended CT-Scan of his abdomen and some relevant tests. A small sized stone was found in his kidney for which medicine was prescribed.

Sources say the prime minister drove to the hospital without protocol.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted that her father was well by the grace of God. She said a small stone has been found in his kidney but there was nothing to worry about. No operation is needed to remove the stone, she added, which implies that the stone is small enough in size to be removed clinically.

Maryam took exception to sensational media reports which she said had tried to blow the matter out of proportion.

“The prime minister had a stomach ache since yesterday, but we are thankful to God that all his tests results are clear,” media reported Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying earlier in the day.

She said “the prime minister has been working tirelessly as he wants to see completion of all projects by 2018, hence, he was under some stress.” She added that his test results were found clear.

Party sources said yesterday Nawaz Shairf, after some rest at his Raiwind residence, was back to business.

The PM had undergone an open-heart surgery in London in May last year.