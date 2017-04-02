ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sees the future of Pakistan through the eyes of youth and the focus of his efforts in all the domains of the national life is on the projects and steps which would benefit future generations.

The minister was talking to media after attending parents day function here at Convention Centre arranged by Roots School.

The minister said that youth were the future architects of Pakistan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had great expectations from them and believed in creating more and more jobs for them so that they did not have to go abroad for the purpose.

Emphasising the role of women in the development of the country, she said that no country could move forward without the active participation of women in the task of nation building.

She said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also pointed out this irrefutable reality in many of his speeches and he demonstrated it by keeping Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah with him during the freedom struggle.

Enumerating the projects launched by the present government, she said that women had been given 50 percent share in PM youth programme and in PM health care programme, women share stood at about 70 percent.

Similarly, she said that 200 new buses had been given to Islamabad public sector educational institutions to ensure enrolment of girls who could not travel by public transport.

The minister said that the parties wishing or striving for early elections were the ones who disappointed the masses and failed to deliver. She said that in the general elections 2018, only those parties would win the franchise of the public who had served them.

She observed that in the prevailing circumstances, all the stakeholders would have to rise above their political affiliations and work collectively for progress and future of Pakistan.

Marriyum said that sharing of resources and peaceful society were the two main pillars of the SGDs and the vision 2025 orchestrated by the PML-N government and were recognised as fundamental rights in the constitution of Pakistan.

To a question, the minister said that the KP government should settle all security issues in the province.

Earlier addressing the event, she said that the steps taken by the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had already started manifesting results and the new generation would be their real beneficiary.

Referring to CPEC, she said that this mega-economic project was not only a game changer for Pakistan but also for the entire region.

She said that today's Pakistan was an emerging and rising Pakistan and there would be greater opportunities for youth in the future.

She said that educational reforms were being executed under Prime Minister's programme to ensure quality education for the children and consequently 422 school of Islamabad were benefitting from this initiative.

Under this programme, computer language labs were being set up and Montessori education was being introduced for the first time in the public sector.

She said that 62 percent population of the country comprised youth in whose hands would be the destiny of the nation in the times to come.

The minister said that all initiatives taken by the present government in the domains of energy, health, education and operations against the anti-social terrorists were making Pakistan a peaceful country which would ultimately benefit the youth.

The minister observed that Pakistan would be celebrating its 70th independence this year and the government had already initiated an awareness campaign to rejuvenate the spirit of the Pakistan movement among the next generation.

The minister said "Pakistan is passing through a defining moment of its history and it is incumbent upon all of us to rise above narrow political considerations and work for its prosperity. If we want to go the distance we will have to go hand in hand."

On the occasion, the students from Roots school enthralled audience with their marvelous performance and tableaus.

The minister mingled with the children and had a photo session with them.

She also paid tributes to parents who sacrifice a lot for their passion of quality education to their children.