Police on Sunday arrested ‘Fix it’ founder Alamgir Khan along with several other activists for allegedly entering Karachi’s Red Zone.

Khan had organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club to demand immediate reinstatement of AD Khawaja as Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police.

A police spokesperson said they arrested the ‘Fix it’ campaigner after he tried to enter the Red Zone to protest outside the Chief Minister’s House. “We had to use water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters.”

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Saqib Memon said Alamgir Khan was arrested along with other activists “for taking the law into their hand”.

“Permission cannot be granted to stage protests outside the CM House due to the law and order situation as Section 144 has been imposed in the area.”

Memon said that Alamgir was offered to hold the protest outside the office of DIG South but he refused to oblige. Therefore, he was arrested and a case will be lodged against him, he added.