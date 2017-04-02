ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has grilled the government for failing to provide relief to the masses. The rulers on one hand are continuously increasing fuel prices while on the other have failed to contain load-shedding which in certain areas is as high as 18 hours, said PPP Senator Saeed Ghani on Saturday. He said that all claims made by Nawaz government have been proved false as people are suffering from up to 18 hours of load-shedding.

He further said that load-shedding has become an acute problem in this PML-N government. It was a minister of caretaker government before 2013 elections who had increased duration of load-shedding in connivance with PML-N so that people could turn against PPP. That minister was obliged by PML-N government by making him a minister in the cabinet. Now load-shedding has increased many folds despite tall claims of Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, he alleged.

On the other hand, PPP Secretary Information Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has lambasted the government for increasing oil prices despite the fact that oil prices are on the decrease in international market.

In a statement, Chaudhry Manzoor said that it is the fifth increase in petroleum prices in the last three months. The PML-N government is busy in loot and plunder and poor people are crushed under price hike in every daily used item due to increase in petroleum prices.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is also amassing wealth in foreign countries as Panama papers have proved. He said Sharif family is becoming richer by the day by sucking blood of poor of this country. Nawaz government is privatising national assets and increasing oil prices to fill in budget deficit, he added.