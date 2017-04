Pakistan Peoples Party wants a ‘munshi’ not an IG in Sindh, said Federal Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique reported Waqt News.

In Saad Rafique’s latest statement he strongly criticized the Sindh Government by saying, "PPP has destroyed Sindh. We will not let them do this now.” He further said, “They will not be given a free hand now.” Regarding PPPs corruption charges leveled against PML-N, Saad said, “Zardari’s party should not be pointing fingers at PMLN regarding corruption.”