LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to tighten security at entry and exit points of the province, as part of emergency steps being taken for the protection of the citizens against terrorism.

The decision was taken by the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Saturday, a day after 24 people were killed and dozens injured in a bombing near an Imambargah in Parachinar town of Khyber Agency.

“Full attention should be paid to the security of mosques, Imambargahs, Churches and other holy places of worships”, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while chairing the meeting. The CM said that the prevailing situation demands taking urgent measure for the protection of life and property of the people, and called for expediting the combing and search operations to track down the evil doers.

He asked the police and other law enforcement agencies to work diligently and efficiently to secure law and order situation. Every department should proactively perform its duties to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements, he added.

Directing the authorities concerned to further beef up security of sensitive installations and buildings, Shehbaz Sharif advised for adopting a vibrant mechanism to fully monitor the peace measures. He said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should also regularly examine the security arrangements.

The chief minister directed the concerned quarters to continue indiscriminate action against the elements responsible for the printing and distribution of hate material and strict implementation on the law banning loud speakers.

Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists and their facilitators are burden on the soil and the whole nation is united to eradicate the menace of terrorism with unity and determination. Insha’Allah, with the power of unity, the country will be made a citadel of peace by eliminating the terrorists, he added.

The cabinet committee condemned Parachinar incident and expressed solidarity and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs. The meeting also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Additional Chief Secretary briefed about law and order and security situation in the province.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayyub Gadhi, Adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chief Secretary, senior officials of law enforcement agencies and other relevant officials attended the meeting.