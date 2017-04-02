TOBA TEK SINGH - The police claimed to have busted four members of a gang involved in producing fake Lahore High Court (LHC) orders for getting their accomplices released whose bail pleas were rejected by lower courts.

According to the Gojra Police, the gang activities came into the police knowledge after rejection of the bail plea of notorious narcotics smuggler Saeed Bajwa. They produced a fake LHC order in the court for his release. Addition District and Sessions Judge Arif Khan Niazi doubted its validity and sent it to the LHC for attestation. The LHC replied with clarification that release order of Saeed Bajwa was not issued by any of the LHC judge at which Bajwa release was stopped.

The police launched investigation into the matter which unveiled the gang members’ involvement in production of fake LHC orders. The police also came to know that the accused had been involved in several such cases of getting their accomplices released from different district and sessions courts on fake LHC orders.

The police arrested four members of the accused -Fakhruddin of Lahore, Altaf Ahmed Hanjra of Kamalia, Haroon Ansari and Bilal Khurshid of Gojra - and recovered fake stamps of different LHC judges and fake bail records from their possession. The accused have been remanded into the Gojra Police custody.