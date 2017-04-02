PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the three-day international conference, starting from April 7 in connection with centenary celebrations of his party, was aimed at passing on a message to the world that Islamic political parties believed in non-violence and a peaceful struggle to achieve their objectives.

Speaking at a news conference at Azakhel in district Nowshera, he said that religious parties believe in peace and work for promotion of non-violence. “We are determined to maintain relations with the rest of the world in accordance with Islamic norms,” he said.

Flanked by Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Fazl said that they are expecting that three to four million people would participate in this historic conference. He informed that Imam-i-Kaaba Dr Sudais will lead the Jumma prays on the first day of the gathering.

Fazl said that the JUI-F believes in peaceful struggle through democratic ways for its objectives. That is why the JUI-F along with others is denouncing terrorism.

In the existing scenario, he said that Pakistan needs to remain neutral. “Pakistan cannot afford confrontation with anyone,” he said.

When asked about Pak-Afghan relations, he said that “Pakistan must remain in cordial and friendly relations with all neighbouring countries.”

He said that a peaceful Pakistan is in the interest of Afghanistan and peaceful Afghanistan is in interests of Pakistan.

Severely condemning the car-bomb explosion at Parachinar, he termed it an inhuman act. Fazl avoided to comment when he was questioned that why would not the JUI-F female workers attend the three-day international conference. However, he in a light mood said that “the JUI-F male members are too competent and they can represent their families very well in the gathering.”

He said that the three-day long conference would be held on around 10,000 kanals of land and 25,000 volunteers from all over the country are engaged in arrangements. Besides others delegates from religious parties in the country are expected to attend the conference. Two helipads have also been setup for the VVIPs, he informed.

The JUI-F chief alleged that religious seminaries were being eliminated as part of an international agenda. He, however, said that they would not accept any such attempt.