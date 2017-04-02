KARACHI - An interesting situation developed in Sindh yesterday when the provincial government removed the Inspector General of Police, but he refused to relinquish the charge until he receives orders for a new posting from the federal government.

Sindh government surrendered IGP Allah Dino Khawaja’s services to federal government and gave charge to Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as acting IGP.

A letter sent by Sindh government to Secretary Establishment Division (Islamabad) asked the federal government to replace AD Khawaja, and recommended three names for the position – Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

Sardar Dasti is serving as Additional IGP [Research Development, Inspections and Enquiries], Ghulam Qadir Thebo is holding the office of chairman of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, and Bhatti is serving as Additional IG Traffic.

Sources claimed that IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has refused to accept his replacement until a notification by the federal government and he is still occupying IG Office.

“AD Khawaja says he was appointed by the federation and won’t leave charge until asked by the Centre,” a source said.

However, IGP spokesperson claimed that the newly appointed acting IGP has taken charge and AD Khawaja has left the IG Office.

Sindh government had also sent the provincial police chief on ‘forced leave’ in December 2016 due to his reported differences with Chief Minister Murad Ali over postings and transfers in the police department.