Head of Awami Muslim League Shaikh Rasheed has said in a television program, within 10 days result of Imran Khan and COAS meeting will be out.

In a talkshow he was questioned regarding the meeting between Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Bajwa. Upon which he said, “Verdict of Panama case is due and as soon as its declared it the army would make sure it is implemented. The verdict will tell how much PMLN is damaged.”

He further said, “just wait 10 more days to see the result of the meeting between Imran Khan and COAS.”