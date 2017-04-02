SAMBRIAL-The school health and nutrition supervisors (SH&NSs) demanded the regularisation of services and eradication of NTS requirement for their contract renewal.

A faction of School Health and Nutrition Supervisors told on request of anonymity that they are serving in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for the last 10 years on contract but the government had not yet regularised them.

They said that the secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a condition vide notification No SO (H & D) 7-1/2017 to clear NTS for extension of their contract. The SH&NSs lamented that it was not justified to clear NTS after service of 10 years. They demanded secretary to abolish the condition for extension in the contract.

They said that they were appointed on contract in BPS 17 at basic health units in 2007 and 2009. They highlighted that contractual medical officers of BPS 17 and other staff of BHUs had become permanent through notification but they are still on contract in spite of having same scale.

They demanded Chief Minister of Punjab take action to eliminate NTS condition and issue orders to regularise approximately 1,800 SH&NSs of 33 districts of Punjab province.

TBA strike enters sixth day

TOBA TEK SINGH-The Kamalia Tehsil Bar Association continued its strike on Saturday for the sixth consecutive day against separation of 34 villages of the tehsil and their inclusion in tehsil Pirmahal regarding hearing of criminal cases.

According to TBA general secretary Ch Amjad Ali, the villages were part of the Kamalia tehsil courts where both -revenue and criminal - cases were heard. He said that the villages have now been included in the Pirmahal Police precincts after exclusion from Kamalia Saddr Police precincts. He said that the separation and transfer of the cases will cause confusion in their resolution, adding it will also put a question mark on transparency. He pledged to continue strike until the TBA demand is accepted.

FUNERAL

Former Gojra Tehsil Bar Association president Ch Akhtar Kahuja died of a cardiac arrest here on Saturday. His funeral was offered here which was attended by a large number of lawyers and people from all walks of life. He had the honour of being elected TBA president for 10 times.