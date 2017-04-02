HASSANABDAL: Over 10,000 Sikh yatrees from across the world including America, England and India will arrive in Pakistan on April 12, for participating in the Baisakhi festival celebrations to be held in Hassanabdal. The Sikh yatrees would be reach Pakistan on April 12 and will stay in Hassanabdal for four days to offer their religious rituals. The Federal government has made foolproof security arrangements to ensure that the festival held in a good environment.