Bahawalpur-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the economic terrorism and family politics had disrupted the country’s political system, and announced to make South Punjab a separate province and Cholistan a district if his party comes to power after the general elections.

Addressing a public gathering at Bahawalpur Hockey Stadium, Sirajul Haq said that the current rulers had mortgaged the country while the economic terrorism and family politics had disrupted the country’s political system. He said, “Pakistan does not need Nawaz Sharif but Darood Sharif.”

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is completely fallen in love with Indian Prime Minister Modi; after the Raddul Fasaad Operation, Pakistan needs a public operation. He added that South Punjab is an agricultural zone. He added that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had said that he would make South Punjab a separate province, Allah had blessed him with the highest post but he could not make it a province. Cholistan should be declared a separate district and in this matter he would raise the issue in the Senate and National Assembly, he said.

He said while talking about the arrest of Hafiz Naeem in Karachi that his only crime was to say that overbilling and loadshedding in Karachi should not be done and in this crime he was arrested and kept in custody. Over 500 police officials were there for the security of the public gathering.

70 CENTRES SET UP TO PURCHASE WHEAT: The Food Department has fixed the wheat procurement target of 740,000 tonne with the establishment of 70 centres across Bahawalpur Division.

Gunny bags will be distributed according to 10 bags per acre while 200 bags will be given the farmers, said Bahawalpur Division Deputy Director Food Chaudhry Ajmal. He said that for the wheat purchasing, arrangements are being made in the best possible manner and in this regard the staff has been deployed at the centres.

He further said that on the wheat purchasing centers throughout the division 530,000 ton wheat stock is present which is being moved.