KARACHI - Pakistani actress Nyla Jaffery has been admitted to Liaquat National Hospital and she needs B+ blood, as she battles cancer, which is said to be in its final stage, according to social media reports.

Nyla was diagnosed with cancer last year. She herself described the pain as earth shaking under her feet with a lump in her throat. Nyla is known for her exquisite acting in Pakistani dramas and films. She entertained the TV viewers with popular dramas such as Maa’n Mujh ko Sulana, Desi Girls and Thodi Si Khushiyan. She also performed several times in theatre. She starred in plays Salgirah and Shaam Bhi Thi Dhuan Dhuan by Zia Mohyuddin along with Rahat Kazmi.