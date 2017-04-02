GUJRANWALA/NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Two persons gunned down their father and two cousins over a property issue here in village Tung Kalan, Tehsil Nowshera Virkan on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Boota, resident of adjoining village Tung Kalan, was on the way towards his agricultural land along with his nephews - Bahadar and Sabir for usual work. In the meanwhile, his sons - Sultan and Irfan opened fire on his father and both the cousins. Resultantly, all the three breathed their last on the spot.

According to family sources, deceased Boota and his sons had been at odds over the property issue since past few days. They informed that Boota had sold out his 40 acres of property without giving due share to his sons and now he again wanted to sale his remaining property. The sons, however, vehemently demand their share in the property but the father refused their shares to his sons.

The police have registered a case while shifted the dead bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy and legal formalities.

Teen clubs father to death

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A teenager clubbed his father to death allegedly over admonishing his daughter here on Saturday.

The police said the incident occurred in village Maiken, Tehsil Phalia. The deceased was admonishing his daughter, which his son Waqas, 15, took up a club and hit hard his father in the head. Resultantly, he died on the spot. The Pahrianwali Police moved the dead body to THQ Hospital Phalia and after autopsy handed it over to the heirs. Murder case has been registered against Waqas and further investigation is in progress.