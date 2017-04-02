KASUR - Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents here the other day.

According to the Ellahabad Police, a woman was set ablaze by her in-laws allegedly over a domestic issue. Rehmat Ali, a resident of Kanganpur, told the police that his daughter Nazia Bibi was married to Imran of Ellahabad about two years ago. He said that her in-laws used to quarrel with her over minor domestic issues. The other day, the accused including Rashida Bibi and Sajida Bibi strangled her to death, he alleged, adding that they also set ablaze her dead body to portray it as a fire incident. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, two persons were killed in collision between a car and tractor-trolley near Kot Sardar Saleem. Pesticides dealers - Hafiz Zakariya and Zulfiqar Ali - were on the way back home in a car. As they reached near Kot Sardar Saleem, the car collided with a speeding tractor-trolley head-on, killing Zakariya and Zulfiqar on the spot. The police are investigating.

On the other hand, a woman sustained critical injuries after her husband slit her throat in Teh Wadana area.

According to the Mustafabad Police, Sumera Bibi was married to Rafique of Teh Wadana few years ago. The couple used to quarrel over minor domestic issues. The other day, the couple argued with each other at which Rafique got enraged and slit his wife’s throat with a sharp-edged knife. Resultantly, Sumera sustained critical injuries and was shifted to General Hospital Lahore. The police are investigating.