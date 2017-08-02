FAISALABAD/LAHORE: At least four people have died at Allied Hospital between Tuesday and Wednesday, the two days of young doctors strike across Punjab.

The doctors of the association have insisted that the provincial health secretary, Najam Ahmad Shah, should be removed from his position and the Central Induction Policy, introduced by him, be nullified. They believe that since the health secretary is an engineer, he is unable to understand issues of the health department.

According to the protesting doctors, Central Induction Policy differentiates between the ones who have graduated from government institutes and those who have received their education from private ones. Since majority of the doctors have graduated from private medical colleges, they want an end upon the policy and an equal system be set for all.