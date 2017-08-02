ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi today demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to present his Blackberry mobile phone for probe regarding Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

Hanif Abbasi was in support of Ayesha Gulalai for exposing the real face of the PTI chief before the public.

He also asked Imran Khan to publically apologize to the nation.

He slammed Imran Khan by saying that since he was brought up in the western culture he doesn’t think harassment of women is wrong. He said that PTI chief has left no further section of the Constitution of this country unviolated.

The PML-N leader called Ayesha Gulalali his sister and assured her of his support. He further said that unless there is any investigation into the matter, they’d assume that Pakistan has offers no justice.

On Tuesday, Ayesha Gulalai had made allegations that the honour of the female members of PTI was at stake due to the PTI chairman and his people. She alleged that Imran Khan used to send indecent text messages to the female members of the party.

She said that in October 2013, Imran Khan sent her the first indecent message, while many other female members had received such messages from the PTI chairman.

She further said to maintain privacy and ensure the messages cannot be traced, Imran Khan carries a Blackberry phone and also directs the female members to keep a blackberry.

“The messages contained words that would be tolerated by no one who is honorable. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTI) can retrieve those messages,” she said.

Ayesha denied joining the ruling party but commended PML(N) leader Nawaz Sharif was person worth trusting with honor of women.