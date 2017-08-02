SIALKOT - The body of Sambrial-based trader’s missing son was found from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska. He went missing five days ago.

According to the local police officials, some unknown accused killed Talha (17) by torturing brutally and threw his dead body in the canal to conceal their sin. The police handed over the body to the grieved family for burial after autopsy.

The police were investigating with no clue or arrest. Later, the slain boy was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears.

On Monday, the people had found a chopped off dead body of an unknown person, floating in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal near village Kharoliyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

Accused had tortured to death the unknown person, chopped off his dead body into different parts beyond its recognition. They packed dead body’s parts in two separate suitcases and threw them in the canal. Motra police have started investigation with no arrest or clue in this regard.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two youth were killed in two separate fatal roads accidents in Sialkot city. Muzaffarpur-based youth Syed Ehsan Abbas (20) was killed when his car rammed into an electricity pylon located on Hajipura-Shahabpura Road in Sialkot city in rain.

Motorcyclist Khalid Mehmood (35) was killed when a speeding dumper vehicle badly hit his motorcycle near Roypur-Uggoki, killing him on the spot. Police have registered separate cases and further investigations were underway.