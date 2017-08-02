QUETTA - The security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during a raid in Balochistan’s Sherani District on Tuesday.

However, no arrest was made during the raid.

According to the security sources, security personnel carried out a raid in the Besh area of Sherani and seized 33 hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a 12.7MM rifle, three 60MM rifles, four RPG7 rounds, 11 magazines, two bulletproof jackets, three remote control devices, one set of transmission and a primer.

BODY FOUND IN QUETTA

Body of a young woman was found buried in the Dasht suburb of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

“Unidentified people had buried the woman after her murder,” said Edhi sources.

The body was shifted to hospital to complete medico-legal formalities and handed over to the heirs later. The victim was said to be a resident of Bugti Street.

Her mother, Kamal Khan, appealed to the government to arrest the killers of her daughter and dispense her justice.