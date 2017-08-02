ISLAMABAD - According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, the accusations made by Ayesha Gulalai are nothing more than an attempt to malign and slander the provincial government.

He addressed the media regarding the scathing accusations made by Ayesha Gulalai against the PTI chairman Imran Khan and KP Governement.

“Gulalai sought a party ticket for the constituency NA-1 about 15 days ago. When she was told that only the parliamentary party had the jurisdiction to distribute tickets, she resorted to issuance of threats,” explained CM Khattak.

In a turn of events, Gulalai was invited to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) by Amir Muqam. He expressed his regret over the deplorable treatment of women in PTI.

“PML-N gives full respect to women and Gulalai would find it comfortable here,” said Muqam.

Ayesha Gulalali separated from PTI on August 1st while making allegation of harassment against the party.

She said that she was quitting PTI because female workers were harassed and humiliated due to party Chairman Imran Khan.