RAWALPINDI: The proud traditions and contribution of Baloch Regiment which is one of the most decorated regiments of Army due to sterling performance over the years was lauded by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said this in opening session of special two-day long Baloch Regiment Conference being held at Baloch Regimental Center Abbottabad. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented the honor and ranks of Colonel in Chief of Baloch Regiment.

The sacrifices of the martyrs were praised by the Army Cheif and he assured their families that the Army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation.

He emphasized on Pakistan Army’s effort to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of our borders with a demand of the highest standards of faith, professionalism, and perseverance in the service of the Nation.

COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for defence of motherland.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and large number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.