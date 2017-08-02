SHIKARPUR - A cowboy was killed while two others were injured when few armed men attacked them over an old dispute outside village Jalal Khan Badani in the katcha area of Khanpur Town, some 50 kilometers from here on Tuesday.

According to relatives of the deceased, a dozen armed men of Abdul Haque Jatoi group opened indiscriminate fire at the cowboys due to which Qalandar Bux Jatoi, aged around 45, was killed, while his brother Akhtar Jatoi and nephew Karim Dino Jatoi were wounded. The attackers also took away a large number of cattle with them.

Police moved the body and the injured to Khanpur hospital. Later, the body was handed over to the deceased’s relatives after the postmortem.

An old dispute over cattle between two groups of Jatoi clan is stated to be the motive behind the incident.

According to police, men from both the groups have been involved in anti-social activities and have clashed with each other previously too.

Case of the incident was to be registered till the filing of this story.

Murderer of police

officer arrested

Shikarpur police on Tuesday said it had arrested a man it believed had murdered Station House Officer [SHO] Barkat Ali in 2008, in the limits of Nabi Shah Wagan police station.

According to an official, police received information during routine patrolling that few criminals were plotting a serious crime at Link Road.

“When police party reached the spot, an encounter ensued as a result of which Shahid Jatoi, a notorious dacoit, was arrested in an injured condition. Jatoi was wanted to police in the murder case of SHO Barkat Ali and other serious offences,” the official elaborated.

Police seized one TT pistol and good quantity of bullets from his possession.

The official further informed that Jatoi was also wanted to Karachi and Larkana police in connection with various cases of double-murders, kidnappings for ransom, police encounters and more than 100 unreported incidents of motorcycle snatching.

“Apart from that, he has recently killed an innocent citizen of Bhayo community in the vicinity of PS Karan Sharif over a petty issue,” the official disclosed. Further investigations are underway while the bandit has been transported to a nearby hospital in injured condition.