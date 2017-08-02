Islamabad - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the democracy is progressing in the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday attended the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, where he also interacted with the guests. When asked by a journalist as to how does he see the democratic process, the army chief replied: "Democracy is progressing; it is a good thing."

Politicians, parliamentarians, services chiefs and diplomats attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Speaker National Assembly, Governors of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, Parliamentarians, senior politicians, diplomats and high level civil officials. The entire swearing-in ceremony of the office of the prime minister was administered in the national language.